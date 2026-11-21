New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Delhi's air quality continued to deteriorate on Saturday, with the national Capital recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 327, placing it in the very poor category at 8:20 a.m., as winter conditions gradually intensified across Delhi-NCR.

Several monitoring stations across the city reported very poor air quality, with Sirifort recording the highest AQI of 368, followed by Chandni Chowk at 366, Commonwealth Sports Complex at 362, Punjabi Bagh at 360, CRRI Mathura Road at 355 and Pusa at 353.

Other locations also reported elevated pollution levels, including Nangloi (330), Shadipur (326), Vasundhara Enclave (315), Talkatora Garden (316), NSUT Jaffarpur (316), Karala (296), NIH Narela (285), Chhawla (278), Tikri Kalan (264), Mandir Marg (253), Burari (246) and Ghoga (240).

Meanwhile, the winter chill is becoming increasingly noticeable in the national Capital. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest of the season so far, compared with 10.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures may witness a slight rise on Saturday before declining by around 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The weather is expected to remain predominantly clear on Saturday, although fog and haze reduced visibility in several parts of the city during the morning hours. The IMD has also indicated that a western disturbance prevailing in the middle tropospheric levels, approximately 5.8 km above sea level, may influence weather conditions and cause fluctuations in temperatures.

Delhi's air quality remained in the poor category for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. The AQI stood at 268 around noon before settling at 270 by 4 p.m., showing a marginal improvement from 280 recorded at the same time a day earlier.

Favourable ventilation conditions helped prevent any monitoring station from entering the severe category on Friday. However, several areas continued to experience very poor air quality, with Sirifort recording an AQI of 357, Pusa 349, Chandni Chowk and ITO 346 each, and CRRI Mathura Road 336.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has forecast that Delhi's AQI will remain in the poor category on Saturday before slipping into the very poor category on Sunday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions that are likely to hinder the dispersal of pollutants.

Meanwhile, the construction ban imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) across the National Capital Region from November 5 to 20 was lifted on Friday. However, restrictions under the Delhi government's separate winter pollution-control framework will remain effective until January 31, with stricter measures scheduled to come into force from December 10.

Stage I and II measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continue to remain in force across Delhi-NCR. The CAQM has also issued separate directions concerning dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities, along with physical office attendance requirements, under its October 30 order.

As part of its pollution-control initiatives, the Delhi government has deployed 108 Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) machines across the National Capital Territory. It has also undertaken nearly 80 lakh plantation activities and completed the redevelopment of 1,440.713 km of roads.

The government had earlier highlighted that Delhi's average AQI on October 31 stood at 166, considerably better than the 223 recorded during the corresponding period last year.

--IANS

jk/rad