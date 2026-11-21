Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Penelope Cruz has expressed excitement about her upcoming film ‘Patricia’, which marks the first narrative feature film from her production company, Moonlyon.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Cruz said the project has been over two years in the making and praised her dear friend Juan Diego Botto for writing the screenplay.

Cruz wrote in the caption: “After more than two years developing what will be the first narrative feature from my production company, Moonlyon, and just about to start shooting, I feel enormous excitement. It has been a beautiful and intense journey alongside my dear friend Juan Diego Botto.”

She also described it as a necessary story highlighting the everyday violence faced by countless women and called it a privilege to portray the titular character. The film marks her first collaboration with Netflix Spain.

“Juan has written a wonderful script, and it is an honor to tell this story with him. PATRICIA is a very necessary story, and an immense privilege to play this character. Patricia represents so many other women who, like her, suffer this kind of violence every day.”

Cruz added: “I am also very grateful for the incredible response from Netflix in Spain. This is my first film with them, and we couldn’t be happier with the care and attention they have shown us. #patricia.”

Talking about Cruz, she has been feted with an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Grammy Award, three Goya Awards and a David di Donatello.

Cruz made her acting debut on television at age 16, and her feature film debut the following year in Jamon Jamon in 1992.

She was then seen in films such as Belle Epoque, Open Your Eyes, Don Juan, The Girl of Your Dreams, The Hi-Lo Country and Woman on Top. She has performed in seven films directed by Pedro Almodovar: Live Flesh, All About My Mother, Volver, Broken Embraces, I'm So Excited!, Pain and Glory, and Parallel Mothers.

She also produced several films she performed in, including Ma Ma and On the Fringe.

--IANS

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