Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Well known actress Kalairani, who trained actress Sree Leela for her challenging role in director Rajkumar Periasamy's just released film 'Om', has now disclosed that training the actress for the film was an absolute joy and that her bubbly, playful energy had made every training session lively.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post on the experience, the veteran actress wrote, "It all began when Associate Director Naveen approached me to conduct acting workshops for a character in the film, which eventually led to training Sreeleela and a few other actors."

She said, "Working with Sreeleela was an absolute joy. Her bubbly, playful energy made every session lively. Exploring her character, especially the lengthy dialogues, was a wonderful experience."

Kalairani then went on to disclose how she was offered the role of a counsellor in the film.

"And then came an unexpected surprise! I was offered the role of a counsellor, sharing a combination scene with Dhanush sir and Sreeleela. I was thrilled!," she wrote and added, "I loved exploring the character in my own way, and I'm grateful to Rajkumar Periasamy sir for giving me the freedom to bring an organic approach to the role. His clarity, attention to detail and the preparation of his entire team were truly inspiring."

Kalairani expressed her gratitude next and said, "I'm especially happy to have contributed to this film in two capacities — as an acting coach and as an actor. Heartfelt thanks to Rajkumar Periasamy sir for his trust and opportunity, Naveen for bringing me on board, and Nikhil Nair, Shirley and Yuvraj for their wonderful support."

She ended the post saying, "Sometimes, an opportunity you once missed finds its way back to you in an unexpected form. This time, I got to be on both sides of the camera. Truly grateful to have been part of this beautiful journey!"

For the unaware, director Rajkumar Periasamy's action entertainer 'Om', features actors Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sree Leela in the lead. The film, which hit screens on Friday, has Sree Leela playing a character called Roja in the film.

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IANS

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