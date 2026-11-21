Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Dan Aykroyd marked five years of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film’s shoot in Calgary.

Reflecting on the experience, he expressed his joy at reuniting with co-stars Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, while also praising Paul Rudd and the Canadian crew. He also revealed that his daughter Stella, who has a bit part in the film, clicked some of the BTS photographs.

He wrote in the caption: “Five years of Afterlife. Always love reuniting with Bill and Ernie. Can’t say enough about our outstanding Canadian crew in Calgary. And of course having Paul Rudd with us is always an honor and an inspiration.”

“Here are some BTS shots, taken by my daughter Stella (seen here with me in my trailer), who has a bit part in the film. Thanks for the photobomb @finnwolfhardofficial #ghostbustersafterlife.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a supernatural comedy film directed by Jason Reitman, who co-wrote it with Gil Kenan. It is a sequel to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, the third mainline installment and the fourth overall in the Ghostbusters franchise.

The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, with Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson reprising their roles from the earlier films.

Set thirty-two years after the events of Ghostbusters II, it follows a single mother and her children who move to an Oklahoma farm they inherited from her estranged father Egon Spengler, a member of the original Ghostbusters.

A third main Ghostbusters film had been in development since the release of Ghostbusters II, but production stalled because Bill Murray had refused to return to the series. Following Harold Ramis' death in 2014, Sony Pictures produced a female-led reboot, which was released in 2016. A sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, was released in 2024.

--IANS

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