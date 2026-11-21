Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha seemed to have been emotional as he remembered his late father Prem Govind Sinha.

He shared an emotional post on his social media account, saying that the house has suddenly begun to feel “bigger” and “empty” after his passing.

Anubhav shared a picture of his father on Instagram along with a deeply personal note in Hindi. He wrote, ““Achaanak yun hua ki ghar bada lagne laga, aur khaali. Achaanak yun hua ki ab unke saath koi nayi tasveerein nahin hongi. Achaanak yun hua ki ab unke liye nayi nayi mithai dhoondhna band ho jaayega. Baaki sab yathavat rahega. Unse pyaar, unse baat-cheet. Sab vaisa hi rahega. Na. Sab toh nahin. 95 saal kam nahin hote, par kaafi bhi nahin hote.” (Suddenly, it happened that the house started feeling bigger, and empty. Suddenly, it happened that there would be no more new pictures with him. Suddenly, it happened that looking for new sweets for him would come to an end. Everything else will remain as it was. The love for him, the conversations with him, everything will remain the same. No, not everything. Ninety-five years are not few, but they are not enough either)

He then recalled a touching story his mother had told him about his parents' early days.“Maa batati thi, jab Papa unko dekhne gaye the, shaadi ke liye, toh ishaara hua ki woh gaana sunaayen. Unhone apna priya gaana sunaaya tha, ‘Chhoti si ye zindagi re’. Phir hum bhi unse aksar ye gaana sunte the.” (Mother used to tell me that when Papa went to meet her for marriage, he was asked to sing a song. He sang his favourite song, ‘Chhoti Si Yeh Zindagi Re’. We too would often hear him sing this song)

The post comes shortly after Prem Govind Sinha's death. Anubhav's father passed away peacefully at around 9 p.m. on November 19, 2026, at the age of 95.

The family announcement did not disclose any specific medical cause of death. The last rites were held at the Versova crematorium in Mumbai on November 20.

The loss seems to be huge for the director given Anubhav's earlier public reflections on his relationship with his father through various social media posts.

Anubhav Sinha has built a career spanning more than three decades in the entertainment industry. Born on June 22, 1965, in Allahabad, he trained as a mechanical engineer before moving towards filmmaking. He initially began working in television and later directed music videos before making his feature-film debut with Tum Bin in 2001.

Tum Bin became a major success and established the director as a filmmaker. He then directed films such as Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, Dus, Tathastu, Cash, Ra.One and Tum Bin 2. His 2011 superhero film Ra.One, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal, was among his most ambitious projects.

His filmmaking took a realistic turn with Mulk in 2018, followed by Article 15 in 2019 and Thappad in 2020. He later directed Anek and Bheed, while also producing films including Faraaz and Afwaah.

–IANS

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