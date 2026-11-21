Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez celebrated the premiere of her upcoming special ‘The JLo Show’ on the legendary Paramount Backlot, describing it as the culmination of her journey and experiences as a singer, dancer, actress, performer, mother and woman.

Taking to Instagram, Lopez said she had poured her “whole heart and soul” into the project along with her team, adding that she hoped the show would inspire and empower audiences to “always keep dancing”.

She also revealed that she would be watching the Thanksgiving Day special with her family, just as she watched ‘West Side Story’ as a little girl.

Jennifer wrote: “Last night we celebrated the premiere of THE JLO SHOW right on the legendary Paramount Backlot. You might have seen me out there promoting my Thanksgiving Day special… so you know how excited I am for you all to see it.”

She added: “It feels like the culmination of everything I’ve learned and experienced as a singer, a dancer, an actress, a performer, and most of all as a woman, a mom and a human being. I put my whole heart and soul into this one, and so did my entire team who I couldn’t have done this without!! Made with love and the hope to inspire you and empower you all to always keep dancing!!”

The singer-actress further mentioned: “On Thanksgiving Day, I’ll be sitting in front of the TV with my family, watching along with all of you, just as I did when I was a little girl watching West Side Story.”

“So please show me your watch parties! Post photos of your family and friends gathered around the TV and tag me, or send them my way. I can’t wait to share this moment with you!! I love you and thank you for tuning into THE JLO SHOW!”

--IANS

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