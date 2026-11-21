New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Saturday praised the cooperation between Indian and American law enforcement agencies after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in coordination with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), busted an Indian module of a transnational drug trafficking network supplying illegal drugs to consumers across the United States.

The operation, codenamed 'Operation Monsoon Thunder', resulted in the arrest of six individuals across four Indian cities and exposed an international network involved in supplying psychotropic and opioid drugs in the US.

In a post on the social media platform X, Ambassador Sergio Gor described the operation as a major example of the growing partnership between India and the United States.

"A great example of the U.S.-India partnership in action! Under Operation Monsoon Thunder, India's @narcoticsbureau, in close coordination with the U.S. @DEAHQ, disrupted a transnational drug trafficking network supplying illegal drugs to consumers across the United States - and apprehended six individuals. Thank you, Home Minister @AmitShah, for your leadership," Gor wrote.

According to the NCB, the operation successfully dismantled the Indian module of the network, which facilitated the supply of psychotropic and opioid drugs within the United States.

The agency revealed that the trafficking network operated through digital platforms, including Telegram and WhatsApp, while Google Sheets were used to manage orders and coordinate its activities.

The accused also exploited postal channels, including drop-shipping consignments, to deliver the drugs. Digital payment systems, cryptocurrencies and hawala networks were allegedly used to facilitate financial transactions.

Sharing details of the operation, the NCB said six people had been arrested across four Indian cities. Investigators also identified approximately 3,000 parcels involving nearly 500,000 tablets that had been shipped within the United States.

Additionally, data relating to more than 59,000 US subjects was shared with the US DEA, while two live consignments were intercepted by the American agency.

The NCB said the operation highlighted the strength of India-US law enforcement cooperation and the commitment of both agencies to dismantling transnational drug trafficking networks.

Further investigation is underway to identify the masterminds behind the network, trace financial proceeds, track the drop-shippers involved and establish wider international linkages.

The Narcotics Control Bureau reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking through intelligence-led enforcement and strong international partnerships.

--IANS

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