New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The trainees at Sonnet Club got an unexpected treat during their training session at the Jesus and Mary College (JMC) ground on Sunday. After wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant hit a sparkling 128 against New Zealand on day four of the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve, his childhood coach Devender Sharma handed out exactly 128 sweets.

Pant watched all of it while on a video call with Sharma after day four’s play ended. "I spoke to him on a call around 1 pm today. I showed him that I distributed exactly 128 sweets in the club today after he hit his century. The kids at the club were very happy about his hundred.

“He saw all the kids via the video call and witnessed sweets being distributed. The atmosphere was very good for everyone, and they were very delighted for Rishabh. We are wishing that he will dish out performances like this in the upcoming matches.

"It just feels really good. He was very happy today. He met me a month ago before he went for his rehab at CoE. After completing the rehab there, he had a fitness test. He was a little concerned about joining the team in time for the Test series. But he made it to New Zealand just in time, and today, it feels really superb," Sharma told IANS on Sunday.

Pant had good reason to worry. A side strain sustained in the nets in Vadodara in January ruled him out of the ODIs against New Zealand on the eve of the series opener. A similar injury picked up during the Irani Cup in October, where he captained Rest of India to a win over Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar, ruled him out of all three four-day games of India A's tour of New Zealand.

Pant arrived in New Zealand only a week before the Test series began and at Basin Reserve, he showed no signs of rust. After a reverse-sweep four took him to 99, Pant danced down the pitch to loft Glenn Phillips over long-off for six.

That century coming in 135 balls – the fourth time he reached the three-figure mark through a maximum - made Pant the first Indian and Asian wicketkeeper-batter and sixth Indian overall to score Test hundreds in all SENA countries.

Pant was finally out to Rachin Ravindra at the stroke of lunch for 128 off 153 balls, with six sixes taking him past Brendon McCullum to be the second-highest six-hitter in Tests and is only behind Ben Stokes.

That superlative effort from Pant was one of the main cogs in India’s batting wheel to declare at 720/9 - the highest total in an innings by any team in Tests in New Zealand. This was Pant's ninth Test hundred as a designated wicketkeeper, which puts him third on the all-time list behind Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (17) and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (12).

Seven of his nine Test tons have come away from home as Pant also became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in New Zealand.

"This century is a very good thing for him because he was going through a tough time and he needed a century. I still can't believe that he is the first Indian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all SENA nations and no one has done it before, which means his name will always be there in history books as the first from India to do so," added Sharma.

Sharma had given Pant valuable advice when he visited him in New Delhi last month, before checking into the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for rehab. "All the credit goes to him. He was a little bit worried in between when he was leaving for New Zealand.

“So I motivated him by saying, 'Jo peeche runs aapse bane they, who aap ne hi banaye hai and aapko apna natural game khelna hai (The runs you scored in the past, you scored them yourself, and you have to play your natural game).'

“The advice was simple - play your natural game and no need to change your game. I said this to him when he stayed with me at my home in the night and then left for his rehab in the morning."

Sharma also hoped the century in Wellington would also pave the way for Pant to get a recall to the white-ball set-up, considering he last played white-ball cricket for India in 2024.

"I have been his coach since childhood, and it is a very proud moment for me that he got a Test century in New Zealand and has further cemented his position in the team for future games.

“I wish that he will be taken in the one-day team in the future, considering that the World Cup is happening next year, and also return to the T20 side. For now, this is a very proud moment for our club and for me.

"I feel really good for him because other wicket-keepers are also in competition for that same space. In Indian cricket, everything is competitive. But no doubt, he is a very good wicketkeeper. Mentally, he is very strong. He has had to recover from injuries again and again and has come back strongly now, once again," he concluded.

--IANS

nr/bsk/