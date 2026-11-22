New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has revealed how a conversation with India batting great Virat Kohli helped him gain clarity before deciding to retire from international cricket earlier this year.

Williamson, who brought the curtains down on his 16-year international career, said he turned to Kohli for advice because the former India captain had recently experienced the process of stepping away from two formats of international cricket.

Speaking to former England captain Nasser Hussain on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Williamson said his longstanding relationship with Kohli made him the right person to approach during a significant phase of his career.

“I have a great relationship with Virat, and we’ve chatted many times over the years and obviously played against each other for a long time. And I suppose off the back of that and our relationship it just felt right to chat to someone that you knew had the very experience of stepping away from the game not all that long ago and fully understood where you’re at,” Williamson said.

Kohli retired from T20 International cricket in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025, giving Williamson an opportunity to speak with someone who understood the emotions and considerations involved in ending an international career.

The former New Zealand skipper said their conversation helped him understand his own situation better and ultimately confirmed that it was the right time to move on. “But to connect with Virat, it was great actually, and it just made it so clear,” he said.

Williamson also reflected on the unique journey he and Kohli have shared over the years. The two first crossed paths at the Under-19 level before going on to lead their respective national teams and compete against each other in several major international tournaments.

“It’s been quite unique and our sort of story together, from under-19s to international cricket and even having a family and then leading our country and sort of being quite close throughout that journey along the way whilst competing against each other on numerous occasions,” Williamson said.

“But it was just sort of like looking in the mirror, sharing those thoughts, fully understanding each other and then getting off that call and knowing that it was time,” he added.

Williamson retired as New Zealand’s leading Test run-scorer with 9,515 runs and 33 centuries, both national records. He was also part of the celebrated ‘Fab Four’ of modern batting alongside Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and England’s Joe Root.

--IANS

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