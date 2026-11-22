New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh held Maharashtra for a close five-run win in their fifth Group C match as they defended a strong 208-run target in Mohali on Sunday, while Abdul Samad starred in Jammu and Kashmir's win over Punjab in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026.

Chasing 209, Maharashtra were on course for a win as they were 118/1 in the 11th over after Prithvi Shaw and Sahil Parakh had scored fifties. However, they lost their way as Kumar Kartikeya picked up a couple of wickets, while Shivang Kumar scalped one as Maharashtra batters Ramakrishna Ghosh and Siddhesh Veer were run out.

Rushikesh Sonawane and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 26 from 25 balls collectively as Maharashtra lost their way. They needed 14 from the final over as Arshin Kulkarni was doing the damage. However, he made 54 from 26 balls but could not take the team home.

Batting first, Harsh Gawali (55) and Akshat Raghuwanshi (50) had scored half centuries for MP. The Rajat Patidar-led MP are on top of Group C with four wins in five matches, while Maharashtra are sixth with two wins in five games.

Elsewhere, Samad starred in a five-wicket win for J&K over Punjab in Group B. The middle-order batter made an unbeaten 64 from 27 balls to help his team chase down 196 in their Group B clash in Indore. Qamran Iqbal had earlier scored 53 from 33 balls, while Lone Nasir Muzaffar also made an unbeaten 23 from 15 deliveries in the win.

Earlier, Punjab captain Ramandeep Singh had scored an unbeaten 50 from 27 balls, while Vihaan Malhotra had made an impressive and unbeaten 85 from 59 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh also beat Karnataka in their fifth match after chasing down a meagre 96 in a Group A clash in Mumbai. Chandigarh bowlers did well to nail Karnataka down for only 95.

Hardik Chowdhry and Bhagmender Lather picked up three wickets each, while Jagjit Singh and Chiragvir Dhindsa also scalped a couple each. Chandigarh captain Shivam Bhambri scored 52 in the chase, while Sanyam Saini made an unbeaten 27 to take the team home with seven wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare.

This was Chandigarh's second win in the league stage as they stay in sixth place behind Karnataka, who also have two wins in five outings.

--IANS

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