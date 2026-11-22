New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday called on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who is in New Delhi on a two-day State visit, and said that India cherishes its special friendship with Nepal.

"Privileged to call on PM Balendra Shah of Nepal on his visit to New Delhi this evening," EAM Jaishankar said on social media platform X.

Highlighting the ties between the two neighbouring countries, the EAM said, "India cherishes the special friendship with Nepal. Look forward to his engagements with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow."

Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State visit at the invitation of PM Modi. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed him at the airport.

"Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. He was received by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Discussions between Balendra Shah and PM Modi are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, connectivity, transportation and infrastructure development.

This is Balendra Shah's first visit to India and the first bilateral visit since he was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal in March this year. He has already visited New York in September to participate in the United Nations General Assembly since assuming office.

During his visit to India, Balendra Shah is scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi on Monday, where they will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to an MEA statement.

"During the visit, Balendra Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest," Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai had said at a press briefing on Friday.

--IANS

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