Wimbledon: Madison Keys stuns Anisimova to reach fourth round

London, July 4 (IANS) No. 26 seed Madison Keys continued her outstanding grass-court form with a superb comeback victory over 2025 Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to book her place in the fourth round at the All England Club.

Following her title success in Eastbourne just a few weeks ago, Keys extended her winning run to 10 matches, reaching the Wimbledon Round of 16 for the sixth time in her career. The win also represented her 30th career Wimbledon main draw victory and also served as revenge for the only loss she had suffered against Anisimova, which was at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh where Anisimova came back from a set down to beat her.

The American needed one hour and 40 minutes to take her turn in coming back from a set down on Centre Court. In the previous round Anisimova had put immense faith in her serve to defeat Sofia Kenin, but today it simply deserted her. The sixth seed committed seven double faults against Keys having just committed eight combined in her previous two matches and, after hitting a costly double fault on break point in the second set, which helped fuel Keys’ turnaround, she was unable to contain her opponent, with the former Australian Open champion dominating the remaining two sets with her powerful baseline game, continuing her tremendous grass court form.

The result opened up the bottom half of the women’s singles draw, even further after the shock departures of No.2 seed Elena Rybakina and No.3 seed Iga Swiatek earlier in the day. Keys will next play No.9 seed Linda Noskova for a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals after the Czech also fought back from a set down in spectacular style to save a match point, as well as overcoming No.17 seed Sorana Cirstea 2-6 6-3 7-6(9).

--IANS

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