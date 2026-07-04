Wimbledon: Eala ends Swiatek's title defence to enter round of 16

London, July 4 (IANS) Alexandra Eala's remarkable rise reached another milestone on Saturday as the Filipina stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets to storm into the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time.

The 21-year-old, seeded 29th, delivered a fearless display on Centre Court to defeat the third seed 7-6(9), 6-2, overcoming two set points in a gripping opening-set tiebreak before taking complete control of the contest.

The victory makes Eala the first player from the Philippines to reach the second week of a Grand Slam, extending what has already become the finest major campaign of her career.

The opening set proved to be the decisive passage of play. With both players refusing to yield, the contest stretched into a tense tiebreak where Swiatek twice stood within a point of taking the lead. Eala, however, refused to buckle under pressure, producing clutch tennis to edge the breaker before carrying that momentum into a dominant second set.

Once ahead, the Filipina never allowed the reigning champion a route back into the match. She dictated rallies from the baseline, absorbed Swiatek's pressure with composure and raced through the second set to complete one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

The result also reinforced Eala's growing reputation as one of the tour's most dangerous giant-killers. Since announcing herself with a victory over Swiatek in Miami last year, she has steadily built on that breakthrough with a runner-up finish at Eastbourne and two WTA 125 titles this season, including Birmingham. Her latest triumph improved her record against Top-10 opponents to 7-4 and maintained her unbeaten run against elite players on grass this year.

Having arrived at Wimbledon with just one main-draw win in Grand Slam singles, Eala has now rewritten history for Philippine tennis and moved within three victories of an unlikely title.

Standing between her and a place in the quarter-finals is 13th seed Jasmine Paolini, who enjoyed a far more straightforward afternoon.

Last year's Wimbledon finalist needed only 66 minutes to dispatch Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-2 in a polished display. Paolini was rarely troubled on serve, conceding only 11 service points throughout the match while saving both break points she faced. She also proved clinical at the net, winning 10 of her 12 approaches to secure a sixth appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam.

The fourth-round meeting carries added intrigue, with Eala holding a psychological edge after defeating Paolini in Dubai earlier this year. With confidence soaring after dethroning the defending champion, the Filipina will now aim to continue her dream run and edge another step closer to the biggest achievement of her burgeoning career.

--IANS

vi/