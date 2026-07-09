Willy Caballero rejoins Man City as club confirms Maresca's coaching staff

Manchester, July 9 (IANS) Manchester City have confirmed the coaches that will join the Club as part of Enzo Maresca's coaching staff, with former goalkeeper Willy Caballero returning to the club as part of the new-look backroom team.

The Premier League club said Roberto Vitiello, Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Denis Silva and Javier Molina will all be part of Maresca’s staff.

Caballero, who spent three years at Man City from 2014, returned to the club where he made 48 appearances as a goalkeeper, with his penalty shootout heroics helping us to the 2013/14 League Cup trophy.

Caballero was part of Maresca's backroom teams at Leicester and Chelsea and is once again part of his staff at the Etihad Stadium as one of his staff. The Argentinian is also a former team-mate of Maresca when they were together at Malaga in Spain under ex-City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Man City said set-piece coach James French and goalkeeping coach Richard Wright will continue in the roles they held during the 2025/26 season.

Maresca, who was announced as City’s new manager last month after signing a three-year contract, will be joined by fellow Vitiello, who will be his new assistant manager.

The 43-year-old Vitiello started his career at Parma and played for Cesena, Vicenza, Rimini, Siena and at Palermo along with Maresca. After finishing his playing career with Juve Stabia, he started coaching at Fiorentina, before teaming up with Maresca at Parma, Leicester and Chelsea.

Walker is another returning to the Etihad, having worked at our academy with Maresca before joining him at Leicester and Chelsea. De Bernardin will be the new head of goalkeeping; Alvarez has been appointed as the fitness coach; Silva will be a first-team coach, and Molina is the new analyst.

--IANS

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