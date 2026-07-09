Ram Kapoor reveals wife Gautami's experience mirrors Akanksha Chamola's 'age' struggle in industry

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Popular television actor Ram Kapoor has cryptically spoken about how his wife Gautami Kapoor and he experienced “ageism” in the industry while having a tete-a-tete with co-contestant Akanksha Chamola.

Akanksha was seen asking for help from Ram as she will be living separately from her husband Gaurav Khanna.

She was heard saying: “I am going to be living separately. Alone for my life. I have to set my base completely. So, I will come to you for all my.”

To which, Ram said that he would put his whole team to help his friend.

Akanksha was then seen speaking about how age plays a vital role in the industry and how once an actor touches 35 they are considered too old.

“You know it. People do not view our age very kindly. Because unfortunately once you are 35, you get labeled as being too old. You are seen as too old,” said Akanksha.

“I don't even know the world. I have done what I could. I hope I get more work moving forward. Based on that , I can secure my life,” she added.

To which, Ram opened up about how Akanksha’s struggles mirrors the experience he and his wife Gautami had.

“Gautami and I had suffered something similar too. In the beginning, she was also… I don't want to say too much but, what you are going through Gautami has gone through. She is my wife, she’s my everything, my love. So, you are entering the same situation I have been in, I have seen it. I am telling you, I’ll do whatever I can,” Ram said.

Ram and Akanksha are currently seen in the Netflix show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

--IANS

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