From historic uranium deal to defence industrial corridor: PM Modi's Australia visit set to boost ties

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday formally began his visit to Australia, with the two countries expected to unveil a series of major initiatives aimed at strengthening defence cooperation, maritime security, energy collaboration and critical technology partnerships, according to sources.

From expanding defence ties to reinforcing energy security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi's visit is expected to yield several significant outcomes that will further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia.

According to sources, India and Australia are expected to establish a defence innovation corridor to promote collaboration between defence startups and boost manufacturing capabilities in both countries. The two sides are also likely to place a strong emphasis on enhancing cooperation in counter-terrorism.

Sources said that a Joint Defence Declaration is expected to pave the way for the creation of a Defence Industrial Corridor while enhancing interoperability between the armed forces of both nations through greater operational cooperation and joint initiatives.

The two countries are also expected to significantly strengthen their partnership in the Indo-Pacific region by adopting a Maritime Security Roadmap focused on enhancing maritime domain awareness, coastal surveillance and ensuring a free, open and peaceful Indo-Pacific, sources said.

According to sources, an Indian Army officer is also expected to be deployed at the Australian Defence College, marking another important step in expanding military-to-military engagement between the two countries.

Energy security is set to emerge as another major pillar of the visit. Sources said India and Australia are expected to deepen their energy partnership through multiple initiatives, including a historic uranium agreement aimed at ensuring long-term uranium supplies for India's civilian nuclear energy programme.

In addition, India is expected to increase imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), coal and diesel from Australia, supporting its broader strategy of diversifying energy sources and strengthening long-term energy security, sources added.

Critical minerals and emerging technologies are also expected to feature prominently during the discussions.

According to sources, India and Australia are likely to work together to establish a critical mineral corridor to strengthen supply chains and secure access to key resources essential for advanced manufacturing and clean energy technologies.

Sources further said that the two countries are expected to conclude the Australia-India PACTS agreement, which will focus on collaboration in cybersecurity, critical technologies and strengthening the resilience of critical technology supply chains, further expanding cooperation in strategically important sectors.

--IANS

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