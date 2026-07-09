July 09, 2026 11:26 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC: Injury doubt lingers for England defender Reece James ahead QF

FIFA WC: Injury doubt lingers for England defender Reece James ahead QF

Kansas City, July 9 (IANS) Reece James remained doubtful for the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway in Miami as the England defender was once again unable to train with the squad on Wednesday.

James has been unavailable since he injured a hamstring in England’s goalless draw against Ghana in their second group game and also missed the epic knockout victory against Mexico on Sunday.

He has been targeting a return in the quarter-finals, but he is yet to return to full training. According to The Guardian, the right-back followed an individual programme away from the main group in Kansas City where England are based.

Thomas Tuchel is facing a major crisis at right-back after Jarell Quansah's red card in Sunday's 3-2 win over Mexico, meaning the Bayer Leverkusen defender is suspended for England's next knockout tie in Miami.

After focusing on rest and recovery following their thrilling 3-2 over Mexico in the round of 16 on Sunday, the majority of Thomas Tuchel’s squad returned to the grass at Swope Soccer Village.

Marc Guehi, Reece James and Declan Rice were absent from the morning session as they instead worked on individual programmes elsewhere ahead of Saturday’s tie.

Rice has maintained that he is able to play on through the discomfort. Guéhi’s absence from team training was attributed to muscle fatigue.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson, who suffered a "really bad" wrist injury while celebrating his side's dramatic World Cup last-16 win over Mexico, has returned to the England camp in Kansas City after undergoing a successful surgery rather than heading home.

England Football said Henderson is "recovering at the team hotel having undergone successful surgery on his arm following an injury sustained after the win in Mexico City."

Attention has now firmly turned to the quarter-final at Miami Stadium, with a last-four meeting with Argentina or Switzerland the prize for the winners.

England have two more days of training before flying to Florida for the tie, which kicks off at the home of NFL franchise the Miami Dolphins.

--IANS

bc/

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