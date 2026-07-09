Rajeev Khandelwal apologises to transgender community, says he ‘bows his head in shame’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has apologised to the entire transgender community, on behalf of all those ill treated them, bowing his head in shame.

In the upcoming episode of Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, witness an emotional and thought-provoking conversation as social media star Pooja Sharma Rekha graced the stage and shares her inspiring journey of many ups and downs, mainly because of her gender. She highlighted the courage, resilience, and acceptance despite facing countless hardships.

Rajeev, who heard her entire story filled with immense perseverance and courage, apologised to the entire transgender community, and extended his support.

He said, "Yeh apni taakat jo aapne banayi hai, aur jo nakaratmak soch aapke chaaron taraf thi, jitna bhi aapka shoshan hua, jitna bhi logon ne aapko galat samjha, uske bavajood aapne apna drishtikon nahi badla. Apni apni soch ko positive rakha hai. Jaisa ki aapne us raah par kaha, kamzor log chale jaate hain. Aap doosron ke liye misaal bane. Jin logon ne aapke saath durvyavhaar kiya, un sabki taraf se main National TV par apni nazrein jhukata hoon, sharmindagi mein."

"Hum mein se kai log aise hain jo itni naazuk cheezon ko nahi samajhte. Shayad kahin na kahin influenced hain, unko pata hi nahi hai aur woh ek bhay bana kar rakhte hain. Aaj un sabki taraf se main aap se maafi maangta hoon aur main umeed karta hoon ki aane wale future mein is badlav ko laane mein samay lagega, lekin umeed karta hoon ki aapke jaise log khade hon aur dheere-dheere jo adhikaar aapka hai, woh adhikaar aapko mile. Aisi main kaamna karta hoon."

(The strength you have built within yourself, despite all the negativity around you, despite the exploitation you endured and the misunderstandings people had about you, you never let your perspective change. You chose to remain positive. As you said, the weaker ones give up, but you became an inspiration for others. On behalf of everyone who mistreated you, I bow my head in shame on national television)

(Many of us fail to understand such sensitive realities. Perhaps we've been influenced by misconceptions or fear without truly knowing better. Today, on behalf of all those people, I want to apologize to you. I hope that change comes in the future. It may take time, but I sincerely hope people like you continue to stand strong, and that you receive the rights and dignity that rightfully belong to you. That is my heartfelt wish)

During the heartfelt interaction, Pooja opened up about her struggle of being accepted in society and her journey of survival through all the hardships, when Rajeev extended his unwavering support to the transgender community.

He said, "Main chahta hoon ki log in drishtikon ko samjhein. Aapne jo baat kahi, woh bahut badi baat kahi, ki log samjhein, izzat karein. Hamare desh mein iske baare mein logon ko yeh samajh hi nahi hai. Jaise aapne kaha, toh kiske saamne roye? Sunne wala koi nahi hota hai, aapki takleef samajhne wala koi nahi hai."

(I want people to understand this perspective. What you've said is incredibly important, that people should understand and treat you with respect. In our country, there is still very little awareness or understanding about this. As you said, who do you cry in front of when there's no one willing to listen or understand your pain?)

As the conversation continued, Pooja opened up about realizing and accepting her true identity. When Rajeev asked, "Aapko kab pata chala ki aap ladke ke shareer mein ek naari hain?"

(When did you realize that you were a woman in a male body?) She shared, "Jab main dheere-dheere badi hone lagi, tab mujhe pata chala main thoda sa alag hoon. Meri behen ko koi kuch nahi bolta, mere bhai ko koi kuch nahi bolta." (As I gradually started growing up, I realized I was a little different. No one would say anything to my sister, and no one would say anything to my brother)

Pooja also made a heartfelt request to society, saying, "Main ek hi baat kehna chahti hoon. Abhi main yahan pe sirf yeh kehne ke liye aayi hoon ki hum log kuch nahi chahte aap logon se, sirf hum logon ko accept kar lo, izzat dekar." (I just want to say one thing. I am here today only to ask for one thing, we don't want anything from society except acceptance. Just accept us and treat us with dignity)

Moved by her words, Rajeev responded, "Karenge, Pooja ji. Aap jaise example jab samaj mein khade honge, toh bilkul karenge. Abhi bhi aise log hain jo sehan kar rahe hain, jo bahar nahi aa paate kyunki hamara samaj allow nahi karta. Par aap jaise log jab khade honge, shayad unmein kahin na kahin himmat aayegi. Main aapka dhanyavaad karna chahta hoon ki aap yahan pe aayi kyunki shayad hum sab mehsoos karte hain ki yeh bahut unique quality hai. Yeh galat nahi hai."

(People will accept you, Pooja ji. When examples like you stand tall in society, they surely will. Even today, there are many people silently enduring their struggles but unable to come forward because society doesn't allow them to. But when people like you step up, perhaps they'll find the courage to do the same. I want to thank you for being here because I believe all of us feel that this is a very unique quality. There is nothing wrong with who you are)

–IANS

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