Kris Jenner pens note for ‘precious’ Penelope on b’day: What an incredible young lady you are

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Reality TV star Kris Jenner has penned a birthday note for her “precious” granddaughter Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, as she turned 14.

Kris shared a string of images of Penelope from her younger days to being a teenager.

For the message, she wrote: “Happy 14th Birthday to our precious Penelope!!! I can’t believe how quickly time has flown and what an incredible young lady you are!! You are so smart, thoughtful, creative, confident, funny, and so caring, and I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

She added: “And to top it off, you are beautiful inside and out! Watching you grow has been one of the greatest blessings of my life, and I treasure every moment we spend together. I can’t wait to see what exciting adventures are ahead for you. Happy birthday, P! I love you beyond measure and thank God for you every single day.”

From 2006 to 2015, Kourtney was in an on-off-again relationship with Scott Disick. The couple has three children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Talking about Kris, she rose to fame starring in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success of their show led her and her family to star in multiple spin-off series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (2009), Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloe & Lamar, Rob & Chyna and Life of Kylie.

She has four children from her first marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert, and two children from her second marriage to television personality and retired Olympic Games medalist Bruce Jenner, who transitioned to Caitlyn, Kendall and Kylie.

As of 2025, she has 13 grandchildren and has been in a relationship with Corey Gamble since around 2014.

In June, Kris penned a birthday wish for daughter Khloe on social media and applauded her for her ability to always show up for her loved ones, no matter what.

--IANS

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