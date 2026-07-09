Tinaa Dattaa gets teary-eyed as she recalls her special bond with pet dog Bruno: ‘I’m losing my sleep’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Television actress Tinaa Dattaa has shared an emotional glimpse of her special bond with her beloved pet dog Bruno.

Remembering the precious moments she shared with her furry companion, she expressed her love and longing through an emotional post. On Thursday, the ‘Uttaran’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of her photos with her furry companion. In the caption, she spoke about the love, memories, and deep connection that continue to hold a special place in her heart. Tinaa penned her emotions writing, “There goes my heart beating ‘Cause you are the reason I’m losing my sleep Please come back now And there goes my mind racing And you are the reason That I’m still breathing.”

I’m hopeless now I’d climb every mountain And swim every ocean Just to be with you And fix what I’ve broken Oh, ‘cause I need you to see That you are the reason There goes my hands shaking And you are the reason My heart keeps bleeding I need you now And if I could turn back the clock I’d make sure the light defeated the dark I’d spend every hour, of every day Keeping you safe.”

Tina’s beloved dog Bruno passed away on June 10 after being a cherished part of her life for 12-and-a-half years. Calling him her “first child,” Tinaa Dattaa had earlier shared that Bruno was the centre of her world and played a special role in helping her understand the feeling of motherhood.

On the professional front, Tinaa was last seen in the 2024 show ‘Personal Trainer,’ where she shared the screen with Gulshan R. Nain. She is widely recognized for portraying the iconic character of Ichcha in ‘Uttaran,’ one of the longest-running Indian television shows and the third-longest-running series in the history of Indian television.

--IANS

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