Will serve olympic movement with integrity: Rajeshwari Kumari on being appointed to OCA Athletes Commission

Nagoya, Oct 4 (IANS) Former India trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari has been unanimously elected as a member of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Athletes Commission, following the conclusion of the Athletes Committee elections at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya.

Rajeshwari was nominated by the OCA Executive Board to represent the South Asian region. She became the second Indian to serve on the OCA Athletes Commission, joining Vice-Chairman Shiva Keshavan. She will represent the athletes of South Asia on the Commission.

A silver medallist in Women’s Trap at the 2023 Asian Games, Rajeshwari also represented India at the Paris Olympic Games. Widely known as Ria, she brings extensive experience as an athlete and a unique understanding of the Asian Games movement.

Speaking on her election, Rajeshwari said:

"I am deeply honoured and humbled by this recognition. I am sincerely grateful to the Indian Olympic Association, its President, Dr. P. T. Usha, and the IOA for placing their trust in me and nominating me for this prestigious honour.

," Rajeshwari said.

"I am equally thankful to the Olympic Council of Asia and the Athletes Commission for their confidence in me and for considering me worthy of this responsibility. This means a great deal to me personally, and I accept it with humility, gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility.

Having experienced sport and competition as an athlete myself, I understand the aspirations, challenges and dreams that lie behind every athlete’s journey. I look forward to contributing with sincerity and commitment, and to doing my part to strengthen the voice of athletes and serve the Olympic Movement with integrity," she added.

The newly elected members are Amir Maimuratov from Kazakhstan, Reem Al Sharshani from Qatar, Naoto Tobe from Japan and Thanyalak Chophibunsin from Thailand.

In addition to the four elected members, are Amir Maimuratov from Kazakhstan, Reem Al Sharshani from Qatar, Naoto Tobe from Japan and Thanyalak Chophibunsin from Thailand.

Rajeshwari and the four newly elected members will join the existing members of the OCA Athletes Committee, together representing athletes from across the OCA’s regions.

The committee will now begin its programme of activities for the new term 2026-2030, with a focus on strengthening athlete representation and ensuring that the voices of athletes continue to contribute to the development of sport in Asia.

A total of nine candidates were bidding for one of four places on the committee – a female representative for West Asia (2 candidates), a male athlete for Central Asia (3 candidates), a male athlete for East Asia (3 candidates) and a female athlete for Southeast Asia (one candidate).

Athletes attending the 20th Asian Games were able to vote in polling stations on the cruise ship athletes’ village, the temporary villas at Garden Pier or at one of 75 hotels.

A total of 5,215 votes were cast during the election from September 20 to October 2.

--IANS

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