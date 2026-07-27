'Will not go unanswered': Iran slams Ukraine's attack on its vessel

Tehran, July 27 (IANS) Terming Ukraine's attack on an Iranian vessel "illegal", Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday described Kyiv's move as dangerous adventurism and warned that it will not go unanswered.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's behaviour is reminiscent of the "anarchists who took dangerous actions before World War I", Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

When asked about the recent Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel and the subsequent actions taken by Iran, Baqaei said that the supporters of the Ukrainian regime must be held accountable in this matter.

"Fundamentally, the behaviour of the Ukrainian President is reminiscent of the anarchists on the eve of World War I, whose theatrical and highly dangerous actions triggered consequences that engulfed all of Europe."

He said that a theatrical stunt aimed to gain attention and present a level of international influence that one does not actually possess will not remain contained, adding that the consequences of the move will inevitably be unpredictable for them and impact the whole region, IRNA reported.

On July 26, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had condemned the attack on an Iranian commercial vessel, saying that the explosion aboard the vessel claimed the life of one crew member and injured another.

Baqaei reiterated that Iran has repeatedly said that it has not intervened in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and described Kyiv's move as "illegal, unjustifiable, a violation of the United Nations Charter, and a dangerous act of adventurism", warning that it will not go unanswered by Iran.

"We are aware that the littoral states of the Caspian Sea are deeply concerned and displeased with this action, and the Ukrainian regime must certainly be held accountable."

The ministry said that the attack on July 25 was a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and an act of aggression that could further intensify the ongoing conflict. It said the Ukrainian leadership's acknowledgement of the attack showcased the continuation of Ukraine's hostile and irrational policy towards Iran.

It said that Iran has no involvement in the conflict and the attack on an Iranian commercial vessel was an internationally wrongful act and demonstrated an attempt to dangerously increase the scope of war and insecurity.

Iran urged the UN Security Council, European nations, and all UN member states to adopt a responsible stance and hold the Ukrainian government accountable for a criminal and provocative act.

--IANS

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