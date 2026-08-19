When Annu Kapoor mistakenly received Anil Kapoor’s cheque for his work

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Annu Kapoor once spoke about the mix-up that happened during the payment settlement on ‘Mashaal’. An old video of Annu Kapoor from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows has resurfaced on the Internet, and it showcases him talking about Anil Kapoor’s cheque being issued to him during payment settlement.

He said, “Anil Kapoor was born in December and he was born in 1957. So, I have Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff with me. If I am not mistaken, I am older than them. Okay. So, when we came here, we shot a movie together. He is a hero. We don't have any identity. We don't have a face or personality. We don't have a personality. But still, there is no problem. So, for Rs. 4000, he made me stand behind Dilip Kumar. My total full and final payment was Rs. 4000. But something happened in Yash Chopra's office”.

He further mentioned, “He issued a cheque of Rs. 10,000 on Anil Kapoor's name. So, I went to Raj Kamal's studio and he gave me the cheque. When he gave me the cheque, after seeing the Rs. 10,000, I thought how did a beggar like me get a miracle in my life? So, I prayed to God saying, ‘You gave me a cheque of Rs. 10,000’. I don't know why, I thought Yash Chopra felt pity for me. He felt pity for a poor man. He felt pity for a poor man. So, he asked me to take the full and final payment. He asked me to take the cheque of Rs. 2.5 times Coincidentally, after a few days, when Boney Kapoor went to collect his brother's payment, the accountant told him that the cheque of Rs. 10,000 was already issued”.

“He said, ‘No, Anil didn’t get any cheque’. So, there must have been some arguments. Anyway, he reacted and proved that the cheque was not given to Boney Kapoor's brother. They told him that someone else has come from Delhi, and the cheque has been given to him. At that time, this poor man's bank account was not here. When would I have gone, and deposited the cheque? So, the cheque was with me. Boney Kapoor told me, ‘Look, this cheque is of my brother, hero Anil Kapoor’. I said, ‘Take it’. I was so honest”, he added.

--IANS

aa/