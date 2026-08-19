APL 2026: Denish Das hits league's fastest ton to power Barpeta Braves to 12-run win

Guwahati, Aug 19 (IANS) Denish Das smashed the tournament's fastest hundred off just 40 balls as Barpeta Braves secured a thrilling 12-run victory over Jorhat Stallions in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Put into bat after Jorhat Stallions won the toss and opted to field, Barpeta Braves piled up a formidable total of 196/7 in their 20 overs. Opener Hrishikesh Das laid a solid foundation with a well-made 53 off 40 balls, hitting two fours and five sixes.

Denish Das then tore into the bowling attack with an extraordinary exhibition of power-hitting, racing to a sensational 40-ball century before eventually falling for 105 off 42 deliveries at a strike rate of 250.00, laced with five fours and ten sixes.

For Jorhat Stallions, Mantu Yadav was the pick among the wickets with 2/40, while Vedant Pandey delivered an economical spell of 1/24 in his four overs. Rajjak Uddin Ahmed and Dyutimoy Nath claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Jorhat Stallions mounted a spirited chase led by captain Swarupam Purkayastha, who compiled a composed 56 off 40 balls with five boundaries and a six.

Dyutimoy Nath kept the momentum going with a quick 29 off 20 deliveries, before Rajjak Uddin Ahmed provided late fireworks with a blistering 39 off just 17 balls, hammering three fours and three sixes. Sanjib Barman (10 not out off 7) and Abhilash Gogoi (9* off 8) fought hard towards the end, but the Stallions were ultimately restricted to 184/6 in their 20 overs.

Barpeta's bowling attack held their nerve under pressure, led by Bikiran Das, who delivered a match-defining spell of 2/24 in four overs. Shubham Kumar Gupta also impressed with 2/33, while Rajesh Prasad and Arun Sonar chipped in with a wicket each to seal the victory for Barpeta Braves.

Brief scores:

Barpeta Braves 196/7 in 20 overs (Denish Das 105, Hrishikesh Das 53, Saurav Mousum Dihingia 18; Mantu Yadav 2-40, Vedant Pandey 1-24, Dyutimoy Nath 1-27) beat Jorhat Stallions: 184/6 in 20 overs (Swarupam Purkayastha 56, Rajjak Uddin Ahmed 39, Dyutimoy Nath 29; Bikiran Das 2-24, Shubham Kumar Gupta 2-33, Arun Sonar 1-19) by 12 runs

--IANS

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