August 20, 2026 1:12 AM हिंदी

Matthew Perry’s mother shares birthday tribute for her late son: He wanted to help others struggling with addiction

Matthew Perry’s mother shares birthday tribute for her late son: He wanted to help others struggling with addiction

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) The late actor Matthew Perry‘s mother Suzanne Morrison has shared a heartfelt tribute to her son on what would have been his 57th birthday.

The Matthew Perry House shared the tribute from the actor’s mother, as they posted an old family photo of Suzanne feeding Matthew Perry when he was a baby.

They wrote, “Today is Matthew’s birthday, and we wanted to share a note from his mother. August 19th. It’s his birthday. Matthew was born 57 years ago today, a day that I feel as keenly as if all happened this very morning. Along with all the days he struggled, and the days he hid his addiction from the world, and even from me”.

“Sweet, loving, funny, cantankerous, pig-headed Matthew, who wanted - so much - to be well. I miss him terribly. All the time. Everyday. And I hear him saying over and over in those last days of his life, “I just want to help people like me, stuck in the disease of addiction.” He can’t anymore. But we can. And with your help, we will”, they added.

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, with his death attributed to the acute effects of ketamine. As part of his plea agreement, his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa admitted to repeatedly injecting the actor with ketamine in the days before his death, including three times on the day he died. On that day, Perry had already received two doses when he asked Iwamasa to “shoot me up with a big one”, as per the plea agreement.

Iwamasa subsequently left Perry’s Los Angeles home to run errands. Upon returning, he found the actor unresponsive and face down in his jacuzzi. After being sentenced on Wednesday, Iwamasa addressed Perry’s family and friends in court, including his mother, Suzanne, and her husband, Keith Morrison. Expressing deep remorse, he apologized for his actions and said he would regret them for the rest of his life, describing himself as a cautionary tale and offering his condolences to the actor’s loved ones.

--IANS

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