Lyricist Ginny Diwan on Shreya Ghoshal: She brings such depth to every line

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Lyricist Ginny Diwan, who is returning to the ‘Mirzapur’ universe with song ‘Vaaroon Forever’ from the upcoming film ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, has shared that playback singer Shreya Ghoshal lends depth and emotions to the songs with her artistry.

The song is composed by Anand Bhaskar, and is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Romy, while Shreya also features on the reprise. For Ginny, ‘Vaaroon Forever’ offered a space to explore a softer side of characters whose feelings often remain unspoken. While the song has a romantic feel, her lyrics stay rooted in the world of Mirzapur and its characters.

Talking about her journey with the ‘Mirzapur’ saga and returning for the film, Ginny said, “‘Mirzapur’ has been part of my journey since the very first season, so returning for the film felt like coming back to a world I know well. Every season has brought something different to the writing, and this song adds another dimension to that storytelling. Beneath its larger-than-life characters and intense situations, ‘Mirzapur’ has always carried very intense human emotions, and that gives me room to explore as a lyricist”.

Sh further mentioned, “The aim was to let the words complement the story and the music, rather than simply serving the melody. Hearing those words come alive through Shreya Ghoshal and Romy’s voices was very special. Shreya brings such depth to every line, while Romy adds a unique texture of his own. Watching the two voices come together was truly memorable for me”.

She approached the song by first understanding the characters and the situation, and then allowing the lyrics to take shape naturally, bringing out a more personal side of them without taking away from the intensity of the world they inhabit.

“Anand and I have known each other and worked together for a long time, so there is a certain ease between us when we work on a song. He understands the nuances of the lyrics and knows how to bring the composition and the words together. Every song I have written for Mirzapur has taught me something new about finding the right voice for a character. It has also pushed me to step outside my own vocabulary and write from a place that feels true to the story. Creating ‘Vaaroon Forever’ with Anand was a very fulfilling experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences receive it”, she added.

--IANS

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