Hockey World Cup: Home Minister Amit Shah praises Indian men's team for win over Pakistan

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on beating Pakistan in a group match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each as India maintained their dominance over neighbours Pakistan with a 5-3 win in a hard-fought encounter in their final league match in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 and secured a place in the next stage of the competition.

"Congratulations to Team India for defeating Pakistan in today’s match at the Hockey World Cup 2026.

"With spectacular command of the game and thrilling sporting skills, you have upheld India’s decade-long dominance. My best wishes for the matches to come. #INDvsPAK," Amit Shah wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet scored via penalty corners in the 5th and 21st minutes, while Abhishek sounded the board via field goals in the 11th and 24th minutes as the Indians established early dominance in what was their third match in Pool D.

Pakistan fought back and scored twice through Hannan Shahid (22nd-pc, 46th-pc) and once via Sufyan Khan (24th-pc) to reduce the margin. But every time they scored, the Indians went on to absorb some pressure in the last quarter to secure a comprehensive victory.

Hardik Singh (35th-PS) scored the fifth goal for India as the 1975-winner restored the margin by scoring right back after their opponents had reduced the gap.

The victory saw India finish second in the pool and keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive. England topped Pool D with three consecutive wins, while Pakistan and Wales will now compete in the classification phase.

India made a blistering start and established control early, particularly through attacks down the left flank. Pakistan repeatedly threatened to make a comeback in the second half, but India maintained their composure when it mattered most.

India opened the scoring in the fifth minute after sustained pressure around the Pakistan circle. A ricochet off Abhishek's reverse effort was deemed dangerous, earning India a penalty corner. Harmanpreet's first drag-flick struck the rusher's foot, resulting in a retake. The Indian captain made no mistake with the second attempt, sending a powerful flick to goalkeeper Ali Raza's left to put India 1-0 ahead.

--IANS

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