August 20, 2026 1:13 AM हिंदी

Ronit Roy displays ‘courage’, as he posts ‘gandi photo’

Ronit Roy displays ‘courage’, as he posts ‘gandi photo’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy made a bold choice of posting a not so aesthetic picture, in his opinion. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself.

He also penned a note in the caption, and said that this is not his best picture given the lighting wasn’t perfect, and he wasn’t in the best form but he did it anyway.

He wrote, “Needs courage bro! Itni gandi photo, bad lighting, baalon main topi pehna hua effect, but I still posted it. Waise…. Sheron ke muh kab dhulein hain! #bereal #fuckfake #beyourself #dontjudge #chillvibes”.

However, his fans in the comments section didn’t agree with him. One user wrote, “the audacity to call that ‘gandi photo’ when you’re still looking this gooddd”.

Another user wrote, “the most photogenic guy—you—calling your pic a gandi photo, the irony died a thousand times”.

A 3rd user wrote, “Looking super awesome”.

Earlier, the actor gave fans a glimpse of his adorable bond with wife Neelam Bose Roy on Sunday night. Sharing a loved-up picture from their recent night out, he affectionately called her his 'baby bhi, boss bhi'.

Taking to his social media account, the actor posted a stylish picture with Neelam, where they can be seen twinning in elegant black outfits. Ronit looked dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt and black tie, and Neelam stunned in a black saree with a shimmering gold border.

The couple was seen smiling warmly for the camera as they hugged each other. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Night out with the #bossbaby. Oops sorry with the #babybhibossbhi”.

Talking about the couple's live story, Ronit Roy married Neelam Bose Roy in 2003 after the two met through mutual friends and gradually fell in love. Over the years, the couple has often spoken about the importance of immense trust, companionship and mutual respect in their relationship.

--IANS

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