'Will continue agitation if govt doesn't accept adjournment motion': Oppn on paper leak protest

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The opposition leaders said on Wednesday that the agitation, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, will continue if the government doesn't accept an adjournment motion in the Parliament.

Previously, the Opposition had urged the Union government to accept the motion to facilitate a discussion on the issue.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said: "Number one, there should be a resignation. Number two, the demands of the students and youth should be addressed. Third, the way the children were treated... if not then it will continue like this, we have to raise our voice."

"Paper leaks are not an issue limited to just one examination... there have been more than 150 paper leaks in the country, with more than 20 in Uttar Pradesh alone. On top of that, employment opportunities are not being given," he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the "system has collapsed".

"Is our democracy surviving? What happened with us (during the Congress protest on Tuesday) is irrelevant. We are with the students and raising their voice...This is not just any other protest; it is about a genuine issue, a genuine problem. All parents, students and all teachers in this country know it," she told reporters.

Priyanka Gandhi later said: "We held a discussion on Vande Mataram for 10 hours. Now again, they (Centre) are bringing a Bill on Vande Mataram. Then, why can't we have a long and detailed discussion on the adjournment motion?"

Accusing the Union government of being "insensitive", Congress MP KC Venugopal said: "There should be an adjournment motion — the entire business of the House should be suspended, and the discussion should directly take place on this motion. I have also conveyed our wish to the (Lok Sabha) Speaker."

"This is the demand of the Opposition. If this happens, it will be a positive step, and we can understand that the government has at least shown some sensitivity towards the issue. But if the government does not agree to the adjournment motion, we cannot accept that. We will continue our agitation with our major demands: the removal of the Education Minister, a discussion on the adjournment motion, withdrawal of cases against students, and a detailed inquiry against the police officers," he said.

The Trinamool Congress also backed the Congress' sit-in on the paper leak issue staged near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday.

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy said: "I fully support Rahul Gandhi for bringing this issue before everyone. (Union Education Minister) Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, and there must be a proper investigation into the NEET paper leak. We support it."

Echoing similar view, Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad said: "Unity is very important. Political issues may differ, but this issue is connected to the future of our country and that of the youths."

--IANS

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