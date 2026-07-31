Anupam Kher reflects on his decades-long bond with Sooraj Barjatya as he wraps 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced the completion of shooting for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya.’

In his recent Instagram post, he reflected on their decades-long association and praised the director for remaining constant. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared that the film has officially wrapped and expressed his excitement for audiences to witness what he described as another heartfelt chapter in Barjatya's cinematic journey. The ‘Special 26’ actor also revealed that he has known Barjatya since the making of his debut film, ‘Saaransh,’ when the filmmaker was working as an assistant director. Since then, the two have collaborated on more than eight films.

Sharing a series of photos and videos from the set on Banganga, Walkeshwar, Anupam wrote, “And it is a wrap…. Last night, we completed the picture wrap of Sooraj Barjatya’s #YehPremMolLiya.

I’ve known Sooraj from the time he was an assistant on my very first film, Saaransh. Since then, we have shared the journey of more than eight films together. Watching him evolve into one of the greatest storytellers of our times has been a privilege.”

“In a world where cinema, like everything else, is constantly changing, Sooraj has remained beautifully constant. He has protected and celebrated the ethos of Indian families, relationships, compassion and values without ever compromising on honesty or emotion. That is his greatest strength. His films don’t merely entertain, they become a part of our lives. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is another beautiful chapter in that extraordinary journey. It’s a film with heart, grace and a story that touched me deeply from the very first narration.”

The 71-year-old actor added, “Thank you, Sooraj, for yet another memorable experience. Thank you to the wonderful cast and crew for the warmth, dedication and love that made every day on the set so special. Now, I cannot wait for all of you to experience the magic of Yeh Prem Mol Liya!!! Some journeys end with a wrap. The beautiful ones begin when they reach the audience. Har Har Mahadev! @rajshrifilms #Love #SoorajBarjatya #Family.”

Anupam Kher shares a long-standing association with director Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Productions. He has been part of several successful films and acclaimed family dramas, including “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!”, “Vivah,” “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and “Uunchai,” among others.

On a related note, “Yeh Prem Mol Liya” also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The film is slated to hit theatres on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

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