July 31, 2026 11:58 AM हिंदी

Palash Sen shares unseen photo with late music maestro Wajid Khan, says 'I truly miss you my dear bro'

Palash Sen shares unseen photo with late music maestro Wajid Khan, says 'I truly miss you my dear bro'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Singer, songwriter and the frontman of Euphoria, Palash Sen shared an emotional birthday wish for Sonu Nigam, reminiscing about late music composer Wajid Khan through a cherished throwback picture.

Taking to his social media account, Palash posted an unseen picture featuring himself with Sonu Nigam and late Wajid Khan.

Calling it one of his favourite pictures, he further reflected on their friendship and also paid tribute to the late composer.

He wrote, "One of my favourite pics of all time.. with my favourite people. Blessed to share the frame with my bros, true legends - Wajid and Sonu. (and then there's me ).. Here I stood, Surrounded by genius and grounded by real friendship. Forever inspired by the heart, passion, and legacy that Wajid and Sonu have brought to the world of music. Honored to call these legends my family. I truly miss you my dear bro, Wajid.

He added, "Happy happy birthday dear Sonu.. this pic took me back to that day of stories, melodies & the love and respect we share. God bless you my bro.. you know I love you forever."

For the uninitiated, Wajid Khan, who passed away on June 1, 2020, at the age of 42 was one-half of the iconic Sajid-Wajid duo.

He died following a cardiac arrest after battling a kidney ailment and complications related to COVID-19.

Talking about Sajid-Wajid, they were among Bollywood's most successful music composer duos and were known for their long-standing collaboration with Salman Khan.

They delivered chartbusters for films including "Dabangg", "Wanted", "Partner", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Tere Naam", "Hello Brother", "God Tussi Great Ho", "Veer", "Ek Tha Tiger", "No Problem" and "Son of Sardaar" amongst many others.

---IANS

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