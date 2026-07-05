Will build Shivpuri missile defence facility with Rs 2,500 crore investment: Jeet Adani

Ahmedabad, July 5 (IANS) The Adani Group on Sunday announced that it will invest Rs 2,500 crore over the next three years to establish an integrated missile manufacturing ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

The facility, described as South Asia's largest private-sector missile ecosystem, will bring the entire value chain -- from raw materials to mission-ready missile systems -- under one roof.

In his address at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Adani Enterprises Director Jeet Adani said the project marks a historic milestone for India's private defence manufacturing sector and will significantly enhance the country's self-reliance in strategic defence capabilities.

"We have gathered here today for a landmark occasion-laying the foundation of South Asia's largest private-sector missile ecosystem. This facility will bring raw materials and mission-ready missiles under one roof, a historic first outside the public sector," he said.

According to Jeet Adani, the Shivpuri complex will manufacture medium- to long-range missile systems while also establishing facilities for composite propellant production and TNT and explosive-grade materials, reducing India's dependence on defence imports.

He said the project will generate around 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities and support the growth of more than 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through a specialised defence supply chain.

Highlighting the company's broader investments in Madhya Pradesh, Jeet Adani said the defence project is part of the Adani Group's Rs 1.10 lakh crore investment commitment announced at the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. The investments span hydro pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters and thermal energy and are expected to create 1.2 lakh jobs in the state by 2030.

He added that the group has already invested over Rs 4,000 crore in its Ametha and Kymor plants in Katni district. Adani Power currently supplies 1,200 MW of electricity to Madhya Pradesh, with another 5,600 MW under development. The company has also commissioned wind energy projects in Lahori, Dhar, Ratlam and Ujjain, while preparations are underway to establish a cement plant in Ujjain.

Jeet Adani also noted that the group recently laid the foundation stone for its Rs 1,060 crore cement unit in Guna, describing it as the largest investment in the district's history.

--IANS

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