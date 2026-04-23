April 23, 2026 1:44 PM हिंदी

Wildfires ravage US, force mass evacuations

Wildfires ravage US, force mass evacuations

Florida, April 23 (IANS) Wildfires sweeping across the southeastern United States have forced widespread evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes, particularly in Georgia and Florida.

Dry conditions, strong winds, and abundant vegetation have allowed the fires to spread rapidly, catching some residents off guard without warning.

In Georgia, the hardest-hit areas include counties near the coast, where nearly 50 homes have already been lost, and around 1,000 more are under threat. Officials say two major fires alone have scorched over 30 square miles (around 80 square km), with additional smaller blazes reported.

The situation has been worsened by severe drought, with rainfall far below normal levels, prompting the state's first-ever burn ban in affected regions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Emergency crews are working to contain the flames by creating firebreaks, but shifting winds continue to pose a major challenge. Authorities have ordered hundreds of evacuations, and more residents are being urged to leave as conditions change.

Meanwhile, Florida is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons in decades, with over 100 active fires burning across the state. Smoke from the blazes has drifted into major cities, reducing air quality and raising health concerns.

Earlier on April 17, the National Interagency Fire Centre, Idaho, announced that fire activity remained light across the country, with 144 new fires reported and three new large incidents.

It further mentioned that 23 large fires are uncontained, with 992 personnel assigned nationwide.

"All incidents are being managed under a full suppression strategy, with most activity concentrated in the Southern Area, the NIFC said in a statement.

It further announced that a new Fuels and Fire Behaviour Advisory has been issued for the Southeastern Area, where persistent dry weather and rapidly intensifying drought are resulting in historically dry fuels from the southern Appalachians and adjacent areas into the coastal Southeast.

--IANS

sd/

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