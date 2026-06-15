Tahira Kashyap opens up on life’s circle: ‘It’s me putting my parents into classes’

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has shared a heartfelt reflection on life and growing responsibilities.

She opened up about the emotional “circle of life” she is experiencing. In her note, she spoke about how the roles between parents and children gradually evolve over time, revealing that it is now she who is guiding her parents and encouraging them to learn new things and stay active.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared her childhood photos and wrote, “Circle of life there was a time when my parents took me for classes, taught new things, appreciated that one tiny step I took towards growth and now it’s me putting my parents into classes, encouraging them to become stronger, to learn new things, to keep pushing. It’s beautiful and emotiona And that’s what life is.”

In the images, Tahira is seen as a little girl posing with her parents. One of the photos shows her sitting in her mother’s lap. A heartfelt video shows her parents enjoying time in a pool. Another clip features her father working out in the gym and cycling.

A few days ago, Tahira had shared glimpses from her peaceful getaway in Nepal with husband Ayushmann Khurrana and her parents.

The writer and filmmaker showed the couple striking a pose together, while another candid moment captured Tahira lighting diyas. One of the photos showed Tahira and Ayushmann sitting in a park, while another featured an image of Tahira’s parents. Tahira also celebrated her mother’s 70th birthday in Nepal and shared pictures from the special occasion on social media.

Alongside images, she wrote, “My soni mutiyaar turns 70! So many pics because I can’t have enough of you( even though you are embarrassed) mama you are my personal magic, my spiritual anchor, my biggest cheerleader! You are an embodiment of grace, beauty, happiness , joy and love! You make 70 so gracious I loveeee youuuu.” (sic)

--IANS

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