Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch ENG vs IRE, know all details

Southampton, June 15 (IANS) Fresh from a record-setting start, England aim to strengthen their hold on Group B against Ireland, who are eager to bounce back from a setback in their campaign opener, as the two sides gear up for their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday at The Rose Bowl.

England beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs, led by Danielle Wyatt-Hodge's unbeaten 105 and Amy Jones' 53. England scored 219/1, surpassing Sri Lanka's reach. Freya Kemp took four wickets, sealing the win and topping the standings. Wyatt-Hodge is among the top scorers; Kemp's wickets highlight England's strength.

Ireland couldn't capitalize on early opportunities against Scotland. After limiting them to 161 for five, they struggled in the chase. Amy Hunter scored 39, Orla Prendergast 33, but frequent wickets led to a 40-run loss. There were positives despite the defeat. Ava Canning's three-wicket haul showcased Ireland's ability to create opportunities with the ball, while Hunter's innings highlighted the batting depth available in the middle order.

As the group stage begins to take shape, Ireland face an important challenge against one of the tournament favourites. England will be aiming to continue their aggressive approach, while Ireland will hope a sharper batting display can help them spring an upset and get their campaign up and running.

With valuable points at stake, the encounter offers Ireland a chance to reset, while England have the opportunity to underline their credentials as genuine title contenders.

When: Tuesday, June 16, 11:00 PM IST

Where: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to watch: The ENG vs IRE match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

--IANS

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