WI hand maiden senior call-up to teenage sensation Vitel Lawes for NZ ODIs

Guyana, July 8 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named 19-year-old wrist spinner Vitel Lawes in the squad for the opening three ODIs against New Zealand, to be played in Guyana and Barbados from July 11, handing the promising youngster his maiden senior international call-up.

Lawes, who has been training with the senior squad since the pre-series camp ahead of the home assignment, earned his first selection after impressing at the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. The leg-spinner was named in the tournament's Team of the Tournament after claiming 10 wickets and bowling the highest number of dot balls during the competition.

To aid his transition into international cricket, former West Indies spinner Nikita Miller has been added to the team management group for the Guyana leg of the series to provide specialist coaching support.

Head coach Daren Sammy said Lawes' inclusion forms part of the team's long-term planning ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027.

"Every series we play from here on leading up to the 50-over World Cup, we view them as must-win scenarios. The matches against New Zealand provide the best opportunity for us to continue our improvement as an ODI unit while winning more matches for the people of the Caribbean," Sammy said in an official release.

"The inclusion of Vitel Lawes is strategic as we continue our long-term vision of exposing players who can complement the team in conditions that best suit their skill sets," he added.

The squad is largely unchanged from the group that featured in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Captain Shai Hope will continue to lead the side, while Keemo Paul has been recalled after all-rounder Shamar Springer made himself unavailable following the passing of his mother. Cricket West Indies extended its condolences to Springer and his family.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to fulfil his commitments in Major League Cricket and will miss the Guyana leg of the series.

The West Indies squad will assemble in Guyana on July 8 after completing the Test series against Sri Lanka in Antigua. The first three ODIs against New Zealand will be played in Providence, Guyana, on July 11, 13 and 16 before the teams move to Barbados for the remaining two matches.

West Indies squad (first three ODIs): Shai Hope (captain), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales.

--IANS

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