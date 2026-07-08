Awami League flags 61 custodial deaths in Bangladesh during first six months of 2026

Dhaka, July 8 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League expressed grave concern over the reported deaths of 61 inmates in prisons across the country during the first six months of 2026, alleging that the trend bears a striking resemblance to the prison death toll recorded during the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-Jamaat-e-Islami alliance government between 2001 and 2006.

The remarks came after Dhaka-based rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) documented that at least 61 people died in jail custody across Bangladesh during the first six months of 2026. As per the findings, 37 of the deceased were under-trial prisoners, while 24 were convicted inmates between January and June this year.

Among all administrative divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of custodial deaths, with 36 cases, including 17 under-trial prisoners and 19 convicted inmates.

Condemning the custodial deaths, Awami League said, “This raises concerns that extend beyond allegations of human rights violations. An undertrial detainee is someone whose life is entirely under the responsibility of the state. Until a trial is concluded, the Constitution obligates the state to ensure that person’s safety. Yet reported deaths of undertrial detainees have occurred across every administrative division, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Sylhet, Barishal, and Mymensingh.”

Referring to critics, the party said that the deaths have created the perception that regardless of whether a person is ultimately found guilty or innocent, those in custody face uncertainty over their survival. It added that commitments to morality and the rule of law are undermined when detainees die before their cases are decided.

"The deaths of 24 convicted prisoners also raise serious questions. A prison sentence does not authorise the state to deprive someone of life. However, the deaths of the 37 undertrial detainees have attracted particular concern because they involve people who had not been convicted of any crime,” the Awami League noted.

The party said serious questions remain over whether the deaths were caused by violence, abuse, medical negligence, or other factors. Citing critics, it alleged that the government has failed to provide satisfactory explanations and that the incidents mirror the controversies surrounding prison conditions during the 2001-2006 period and reflect a lack of accountability by the authorities.

--IANS

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