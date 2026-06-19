Why is Huma Qureshi taking the longer route on purpose?

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi has revealed why she took the “longer route” on purpose in a recent social media post.

Sharing a light-hearted video, she joked about being caught in a loop with the song ‘Kaun Hai Woh' playing on repeat. Huma captioned the post as, “Not sure if I’m taking the longer route on purpose, or if it’s just Kaun Hai Woh on repeat. #BabyDoDieDo #KaunHaiWoh.” In the video, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress is seen driving the car and singing the song.

Singer Mohit Chauhan has lent his voice to the track “Kaun Hai Woh” from Huma Qureshi-starrer “Baby Do Die Do.” The song has been composed by Arjun Iyer, with lyrics penned by Iyer and WB Sam. The romantic number portrays the growing love story between Huma Qureshi’s character Baby and Rachit Singh’s Siddhu, capturing the emotional depth and charm of their relationship.

Speaking about the song, Mohit Chauhan shared in a statement, “What I loved most about ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ is the mystery woven into its melody. It doesn’t tell you everything upfront; instead, it invites you into Baby’s world one emotion at a time. There is a sense of curiosity and vulnerability in the song that I really connected with as a singer. I hope listeners enjoy discovering the many layers of the track and the love it represents.”

The upcoming film stars Huma in the role of Baby Karmarkar, aka India’s first desi hitwoman. It also features Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik. Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, the film is slated to hit theatres on 3rd July.

--IANS

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