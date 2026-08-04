Who is Rajasthan Congress' real high command? Gehlot debate reignites rift

Jaipur, Aug 4 (IANS) Is the Congress high command in Rajasthan sitting in Delhi, or does it still rest with former state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot?

The question has once again come to the fore after senior Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal recently referred to Gehlot as the party's "high command" in the state. The remark has sparked sharp reactions within the Congress and once again laid bare the deep factional divisions that continue to haunt the organisation.

Soon after this episode, the party once again appeared deeply divided during a meeting convened in Jaipur to discuss preparations for the panchayat and urban local body elections. The meeting turned into a public display of internal resentment, competing power centres and leadership claims.

At a time when the Congress is preparing for crucial municipal corporation and panchayat elections, the party debate unfolded alongside another uncomfortable spectacle for the Congress as former Malviya Nagar candidate Archana Sharma openly alleged that during the Assembly elections, her biggest battle was not against the BJP but against leaders within her own party.

She claimed that a conspiracy against her had begun nearly six months before the elections, leaving her to fight internal resistance rather than political opponents. Former Hawa Mahal candidate R.R. Tiwari echoed similar allegations, blaming his defeat on "Jaichands" within the Congress and accusing party insiders of working against official candidates.

Tiwari, meanwhile, openly backed Dhariwal, arguing that while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi constitute the national leadership, Rajasthan's political reality is different.

According to Tiwari, Gehlot remains the undisputed centre of political influence in the state Congress because of his organisational network, public connect and decades-long leadership. The conflicting statements effectively revived the old question that has persisted ever since the Gehlot-Pilot rivalry emerged: who controls the Rajasthan Congress? However, the divisions within the party became even more visible inside the meeting hall. Supporters repeatedly raised slogans praising individual leaders despite repeated appeals to focus on the party.

Jaipur District Congress president Sunil Sharma urged workers to raise slogans only for the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress MLA Rafiq Khan also appealed to workers not to promote personality-centric politics.

Even Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra advised party workers to avoid slogan-shouting in favour of individual leaders during organisational programmes. Yet the slogans continued, an indication that the battle for political space in the Congress remains far from over.

Prior to this meeting, Dhariwal had described Gehlot as the "high command" of Rajasthan Congress, a political statement carrying significant weight in a state where the former CM’s organisational grip has remained intact despite the Congress losing power in 2023.

However, former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas rejected the assertion outright, insisting that only Rahul Gandhi is the Congress high command. "Rahul Gandhi is the high command. Shanti Dhariwal is a senior leader and can say anything," Khachariyawas remarked, attempting to end the debate.

However, the disagreement did not end there. Amid the controversy over who constitutes the high command, Gehlot himself avoided claiming any such status.

Responding to the debate, the former Chief Minister said discussions about leadership decisions were unnecessary because the authority rests entirely with the Congress high command. "This is not our responsibility at all. Why should we discuss something that is not within our purview? It is entirely the High Command's responsibility," Gehlot said.

He explained that the central leadership continuously monitors political developments across states through surveys, public feedback and organisational assessments.

"The high command continuously monitors the political atmosphere before and after elections. It assesses public sentiment, takes feedback from winning MLAs and conducts regular surveys. Rahul Gandhi has now established a dedicated institutional mechanism to conduct these surveys, including those related to ticket distribution. Decisions are taken after considering all these inputs. Therefore, there should be no speculation on these matters," Gehlot said.

The remarks appeared to distance him from Dhariwal's claim while simultaneously reinforcing the institutional authority of the Congress leadership in Delhi. The renewed leadership debate comes amid visible signs of organisational discomfort.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been notably absent from the Congress protest in Jaipur over the NEET paper leak issue. Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has also been absent, prompting fresh speculation about coordination within the state leadership.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has continued to strike an optimistic note, asserting that the Congress remains politically strong in North India and expressing confidence that the party will return to power in Rajasthan in the next Assembly elections.

“We are strongest in the northern parts of the country,” he told IANS and expressed optimism, showing that the party will return to power in the next Assembly elections.

He reiterated his statement in Jodhpur and said, "We are winning the next Assembly elections," Gehlot said during his visit to Jodhpur, while urging party workers to remain united.

While the Congress officially recognises Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as its national high command, Rajasthan politics continues to revolve around the influence of Gehlot and the enduring Gehlot-Pilot power equation.

Dhariwal's statement, Khachariyawas' rebuttal and Tiwari's endorsement have merely brought into the open what has long existed beneath the surface: a struggle over authority, political legitimacy and organisational control. With municipal corporation and panchayat elections approaching, the Congress faces a familiar challenge.

The BJP will be fighting the Congress. But unless the Congress first settles the question of who leads Rajasthan politically, it risks continuing to fight itself. Recently, hundreds of workers led by former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joined the Congress at Gehlot's residence, where slogans of "Chauthi Baar Gehlot Sarkar" (Gehlot Government for the Fourth Time) were raised. The episode prompted Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra to take a swipe, saying, "The Congress does not function through the individual branding of any one person."

The latest episode suggests that, nearly two years after losing power, the Congress is still grappling with an unresolved question that no leader has answered conclusively: Who is the real High Command in Rajasthan?

--IANS

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