August 05, 2026 8:45 AM हिंदी

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya greet airport staff with ‘Namaste’ as they return from US trip

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya greet airport staff with ‘Namaste’ as they return from US trip

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan won hearts with their warm gesture as they returned to Mumbai from their trip to the United States.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night along with Abhishek Bachchan.

As they exited the terminal, Aishwarya and Aaradhya greeted the airport staff with folded hands and a respectful "Namaste".

Abhishek, who walked ahead of them, was seen warmly shaking hands with a staff member before making his way out.

For the journey, Aishwarya opted for an all-black ensemble comprising a long black outfit layered with a matching black overcoat.

Aaradhya kept her airport look casual in a black top paired with wide-legged dark trousers and an oversized black leather jacket.

Abhishek, meanwhile, chose a relaxed travel outfit featuring a pale yellow hoodie layered under an olive-green printed jacket and denims.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's love story, they first met while working on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2001 and later reunited for films including Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru, Dhoom 2 and Raavan.

In Bunty Aur Babli where Abhishek essayed the lead role, Aishwarya made a special appearance in the song Kajra Re.

They were friends for years, and their relationship blossomed during the making of Umrao Jaan and grew stronger while shooting Guru.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek went on to propose to Aishwarya in New York shortly after the premiere of Guru. In an interview , he had later revealed that he took her to the balcony of the hotel where he had often imagined spending his life with her and asked her to marry him.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Shivangi Joshi reveals facing insecurities over facial acne all her life: Don't want to show my face

Shivangi Joshi reveals facing insecurities over facial acne all her life: Don't want to show my face

Amid clash with Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha spends quality time with husband Zaheer Iqbal & in-laws in Bhutan

Amid clash with Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha spends time with Zaheer Iqbal & in-laws in Bhutan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya greet airport staff with ‘Namaste’ as they return from US trip

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya greet airport staff with ‘Namaste’ as they return from US trip

US says southern route through Strait of Hormuz remains open, over 1,000 vessels assisted

US says southern route through Strait of Hormuz remains open, over 1,000 vessels assisted

Armed man arrested near Trump Golf Club hours before President’s California visit

Armed man arrested near Trump Golf Club hours before President’s California visit

Amaal Mallik says ‘Yeh Awarapan’ is a tribute to ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’

Amaal Mallik says ‘Yeh Awarapan’ is a tribute to ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister holds discussions with US Ambassador Gor

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister holds discussions with US Ambassador Gor

Christopher Nolan talks about the differences between his directorial ‘The Odyssey’ and Homer's epic (Photo: IANS)

Christopher Nolan talks about the differences between his directorial ‘The Odyssey’ and Homer's epic

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat