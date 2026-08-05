Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya greet airport staff with ‘Namaste’ as they return from US trip

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan won hearts with their warm gesture as they returned to Mumbai from their trip to the United States.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night along with Abhishek Bachchan.

As they exited the terminal, Aishwarya and Aaradhya greeted the airport staff with folded hands and a respectful "Namaste".

Abhishek, who walked ahead of them, was seen warmly shaking hands with a staff member before making his way out.

For the journey, Aishwarya opted for an all-black ensemble comprising a long black outfit layered with a matching black overcoat.

Aaradhya kept her airport look casual in a black top paired with wide-legged dark trousers and an oversized black leather jacket.

Abhishek, meanwhile, chose a relaxed travel outfit featuring a pale yellow hoodie layered under an olive-green printed jacket and denims.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's love story, they first met while working on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2001 and later reunited for films including Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru, Dhoom 2 and Raavan.

In Bunty Aur Babli where Abhishek essayed the lead role, Aishwarya made a special appearance in the song Kajra Re.

They were friends for years, and their relationship blossomed during the making of Umrao Jaan and grew stronger while shooting Guru.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek went on to propose to Aishwarya in New York shortly after the premiere of Guru. In an interview , he had later revealed that he took her to the balcony of the hotel where he had often imagined spending his life with her and asked her to marry him.

–IANS

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