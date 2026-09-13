Tanishaa Mukerji wishes nephew Yug on his birthday: ‘You are inexplicably precious to me’

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji showered love on her nephew Yug on his birthday. She posted a heartfelt message in which she wished him happiness, success and a blessed life.

Taking to Instagram, Tanishaa penned an affectionate note for Yug, expressing how special he is to her and promising to always stand by him. Sharing her picture, the ‘Neal 'n' Nikki’ actor wrote, “Happy Birthday my Yug! Yugga ba ! U are inexplicably precious to me! You are Growing & evolving & shining & my wish for u is that may u always have a blessed life and achieve all ur dreams ! Love u ! And I will always be here for u!.”

In the photo, Tanishaa and Yug could be seen striking a happy pose together. She also tagged her sister Kajol in the post.

Meanwhile, Yug’s mother Kajol also penned a heartfelt note for her son on his special day. Reflecting on how quickly he has grown, the actress shared her hopes and wishes for him as he turned 16. In her caption, Kajol admitted that she could hardly believe her son had turned 16. She said that while Yug has grown taller and stronger, she still sees the little boy he once was.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress wrote, “#sweetsixteen can’t believe we’re already there.. it’s a moment of disbelief almost. Because whenever I see u I still see a little boy almost superimposed on you. And I know ur taller and stronger now but for me that will always be the case.. small you and big you all mixed together.”

“I wish u so many things today.. I have some fears as well but mostly hopes that u will grow to be a good man. The kind who faces all of what life throws at him with courage, grace and most importantly kindness. To yourself and the world at large.. fly high and live large my darling. Love u more than u will ever know. #birthdayboy #loveyousomuch.”

Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn got married in 1999 and welcomed two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Nysa is their elder child, while Yug was born in 2010.

--IANS

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