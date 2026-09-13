September 13, 2026 12:50 PM हिंदी

When Abhishek Bachchan revealed who was his first love in Bollywood

When Abhishek Bachchan revealed who was his first love in Bollywood

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan once revealed that his first love from Bollywood was yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman.

While speaking on Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's chat show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat', Abhishek had shared a hilarious incident with Zeenat Aman, during the shoot of the movie 'Mahaan'.

"She was my first love. We were shooting for 'Mahaan' in Kathmandu. One evening, we were eating together in a restaurant," the 'Dhoom' actor recalled.

After dinner, as Zeenat Aman was about to leave, little Abhishek asked her, "Where are you going?", to which, Zeenat had replied, "I am going to my room".

When Abhishek asked her why she was going to her room, Zeenat said that she was going to sleep.

Hearing this, Abhishek, who was little at the time and was not used to the concept of sleeping alone had asked, "You sleep alone?"

Zeenat Aman said, "Yes, I sleep alone."

Abhishek asked her innocently, "Should I come and sleep with you?"

Speaking about 'Mahaan', the action thriller has been directed by S. Ramanathan.

Backed by Satyanarayana and Suryanarayana, the project saw Amitabh Bachchan in a triple role, along with Waheeda Rehman, Parveen Babi, Ashok Kumar, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Sujit Kumar and Shakti Kapoor in significant roles, along with others.

Legendary composer R.D. Burman shared the music for 'Mahaan', which was an official remake of the 1978 Kannada film 'Shankar Guru'.

Talking about Zeenat Aman's career trajectory, she made her acting debut in 1970 with 'The Evil Within'. A year later, she stepped into Bollywood with 'Hungama', followed by 'Hulchul'.

However, she rose to fame with 'Haré Rama Haré Krishna (1971)', co-starring Dev Anand.

This was followed by some memorable hits such as 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974)', 'Ajanabee (1974)', 'Don (1978)', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)', 'The Great Gambler (1979)', and 'Qurbani (1980)', to name just a few.

--IANS

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