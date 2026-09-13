Naila Grrewal on bringing women’s issues to the forefront through cinema

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Naila Grrewal believes that women have a responsibility to support each other, helping them reach their full potential.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Naila stressed the importance of bringing women’s issues to the forefront through cinema. The 'Tappad' actress further expressed her desire to be part of films that explore such woman-centric issues and believes women should lead this movement.

Naila told IANS, "Definitely, I feel that as an individual, I am very driven when it comes to women-centric issues, and I would certainly like to do a film that focuses on and explores women's issues. I feel there has been a slight decline in such films over the past few years, and we are not seeing enough of them anymore."

Praising her 'Thappad' co-star, Taapsee Pannu, she added, "I was very fortunate to be a part of a film like 'Thappad', and I feel that Taapsee Pannu has done many films along those lines. She recently had another film released on Netflix (Gandhari), I believe, which deals with child trafficking and highlights the importance of bringing women's issues to the forefront. I would definitely want to be a part of films that promote this idea because women have a responsibility to support and uplift other women. And if we do not do that, then who will?"

Naila added that box office numbers should not come as a barrier when it comes to making films on such topics, as such issues hold more importance than the box office results.

"And when it comes to box office numbers, I feel that should not, cannot, and must not stop us. These issues are so important that we should not be limited by questions like, "Which male star is in the film?" I believe women should lead these stories, and I would love to be a part of that space," she concluded.

--IANS

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