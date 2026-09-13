Sandeepa Dhar on her diverse roles: ‘I want to become an actor, not just a heroine’

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar has opened up about her journey across mainstream films and the OTT space.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she said her primary focus has always been to establish herself as an actor rather than being defined merely by the tag of a heroine. Sandeepa said she has consciously taken up varied roles across genres, including comedy, thriller, drama and emotionally driven characters, to showcase her versatility and acting abilities.

“I want to become an actor. Whether I become a heroine or not, that's a different matter. But I have tried to show people my acting. That's why I have tried to play varied characters. Be it comedy, thriller, drama, emotional, everything. I have tried and done very different kind of characters,” she said.

The ‘Dabangg 2’ actress also highlighted the opportunities offered by the OTT space, saying digital platforms have given performers greater scope to experiment with different characters and showcase their range. “And luckily, in OTT space, actors get the opportunity to show their variations. And the audience has also been very kind to me. So, I think, I hope that I can continue to play different characters and show my range,” she added.

Professionally, Sandeepa Dhar recently appeared in the Netflix original series “Chumbak.” Created by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, the series also featured Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar in key roles.

The comedy-drama series premiered on Netflix on September 10. “Chumbak” revolved around the intertwined daily lives, family squabbles and neighbourhood gossip of five households living in a lively housing colony. The story was set in the vibrant Chumbak Colony in Chembur, Mumbai.

--IANS

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