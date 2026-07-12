Where’s Rahul Gandhi? On familiar routine: launch, vanish, repeat

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Congress Parliamentarian and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is once again missing in action after aggressively pushing the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign and other issues against the government -- a pattern that has become the hallmark of his politics.

For the past 20 days, Gandhi has remained completely off the radar. He is believed to be on yet another foreign trip, with no public images, no itinerary, and no updates from his usually active social media handles.

As a result, the Congress party has been forced to cancel or postpone several pre-announced “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programmes, leaving its own initiatives in limbo.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament approaches, the question grows louder: Does the country not deserve to know why its Leader of Opposition repeatedly undertakes secret foreign trips at critical junctures? Will the media finally ask these uncomfortable questions?

The senior Congress leader, who was recently supposed to spearhead the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” initiative aimed at amplifying student voices, is nowhere to be seen just days before its flagship event.

The programme in Prayagraj, originally scheduled for July 10, has been abruptly postponed to July 19 with no explanation from the party.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled for July 20, Rahul Gandhi has gone completely silent -- absent from public events, offline on social media since July 2, and unreachable for any political engagement.

This is not an isolated lapse. Time and again, Gandhi has displayed a habit of spotlighting an issue with fanfare, building expectations, and then vanishing when follow-through is required.

Whether it is major parliamentary sessions or crucial state-level battles, the pattern remains consistent.

In Punjab, a key border state heading to polls next year, the Congress party is crumbling under factionalism, yet its national face and youth icon remains missing in action for nearly 20 days.

Speculation is rife that Gandhi is once more abroad, a recurring feature of his political calendar that conveniently aligns with important domestic battles. There are no images, no updates, no itinerary, and no word from the Congress on his whereabouts.

Even the party’s own video featuring him appears pre-recorded, further highlighting the vacuum he has left behind.

For a Leader of Opposition tasked with holding the government accountable, this cycle of launching campaigns and then evaporating raises serious questions about seriousness and commitment.

“Chhatron Ki Goonj” was meant to echo the aspirations of the youth, yet its architect has chosen silence at the very time his presence is needed most.

The timing could hardly be more awkward. In Punjab, a strategically vital border state heading into Assembly elections next year, the Congress party organisation is visibly fraying amid internal factionalism. At the national level, the upcoming parliamentary session offers an important platform for the opposition to hold the government accountable. In both arenas, the absence of the party’s leading voice is being noticed.

In an era when public figures are expected to communicate constantly, the complete lack of updates, images, or statements during an extended absence stands out.

Many wonder whether the media and the public will receive straight answers before the Parliamentary session begins, or whether speculation will continue to fill the void.

Until Rahul Gandhi reappears and offers transparency about his prolonged absence, the public is left with one clear takeaway: announcements come easy, but accountability and consistency remain in short supply.

--IANS

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