Ankita Lokhande wishes birthday to her 'strength, safe place, & biggest blessing'

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande penned a lovely birthday wish for her mother on Saturday, calling her her strength, her safe place, and her biggest blessing.

Ankita took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of lovely photos with her mom.

She also went on to thank her mother for teaching her values such as kindness, resilience, and unconditional love.

Ankita's heartfelt post for her mother went like this, "Happy Birthday to my Mumma! There are no words big enough to describe the kind of woman my Maa is.. She is our strength, our safe place, our biggest blessing. Every prayer she whisper, every sacrifice she makes, every hug she gives… has built this family with nothing but love..

Aai, tujhyasarkhi aai saglyanna milat nahi. Thank you for teaching me kindness, resilience, and how to love unconditionally. Tuzha aashirwad haach aamcha sarvat motha dhan aahe

Love you beyond words.. Today and every day, we celebrate YOU (sic)."

Earlier today, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress uploaded a picture of herself with her mother on her Instagram Stories, along with the words, “Meri maa I love u and i cant repay u in any form what you gave me. Happy birthday my life (sic).”

Ankita also penned a warm birthday wish for her husband Viccky Jain on Saturday.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, she dropped a still with Viccky.

Wishing him a long life, she penned, “Wish u a long long long life my world. Happy birthday to the man of my life.”

For the unversed, Ankita and Viccky tied the knot in a grand ceremony back in 2021.

These two were recently seen gracing the cooking reality show "Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment".

Additionally, producer and entrepreneur Viccky launched his production house, VJ Frames, on his birthday.

The primary project of the banner will be an action franchise directed by filmmaker Remo D'Souza, featuring Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav.

--IANS

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