'Jugni' singer Sonu Thukral files police complaint amidst 'nip slip' controversy

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) The singer of the recently released track 'Jugni' featuring actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Thukral, has filed a police complaint amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the song.

After the makers unveiled the official music video of 'Jugni' on July 15, a section of the viewers claimed that they witnessed a wardrobe malfunction in one of the scenes from the video.

Shortly, clips from the sequence started doing rounds on social media, garnering a lot of backlash from netizens, who questioned the makers for including the scene in the final cut of the music video.

Although the makers later blurred or removed the scene in question from the song, the video continues to circulate on social media.

Singer Sonu Thukral has now claimed that the clip in question has been edited using AI and the AI generated version of the clip has surfaced on social media.

In his latest post on social media, Sonu Thukral also shared that he will speak more on the matter shortly.

He took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of himself from the cyber cell of the police station.

He shared an update with the Insta users through the caption that read, "I have filed a police complaint regarding my song “Jugni”. The clip has also been edited using AI, and the AI-generated version of the clip is being circulated further. I will talk about it publicly soon. (sic)."

Jacqueline and the makers of 'Jugni' have not issued an official statement on the matter.

Picturized on Jacqueline, the track has been jointly crooned by Sonu Thukral and B Praak. The score for 'Jugni' has been provided by MNLTX and Avvy Sra, with the song enjoying the lyrics penned by Fxrzii.

Arvvindr S Khaira has helmed the gripping music video for 'Jugni', which has been mixed and mastered by Yograj Singh.

--IANS

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