August 01, 2026 5:07 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Preeti clinches women’s 54kg boxing gold with dominant unanimous victory

CWG 2026: Preeti clinches women’s 54kg boxing gold with dominant unanimous victory

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India’s Preeti produced a commanding performance to win the gold medal in the women’s 54kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Canada’s S.S. Delgado by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final at the SEC Hall 5 on Saturday.

Preeti dominated the contest from the opening bell, with all five judges scoring each of the three rounds 10-9 in her favour for a perfect 30-27 verdict. She also registered a knockdown during the bout, underlining her superiority over the Canadian boxer.

The Indian pugilist displayed excellent footwork, sharp combinations and tactical discipline throughout the contest, denying Delgado any opportunity to stage a comeback. Her aggressive yet controlled approach earned unanimous approval from the judges, sealing one of India’s most convincing boxing victories of the Games.

With the gold medal triumph, Preeti added another top podium finish to India’s growing medal tally in Glasgow, continuing the country’s impressive run in the boxing competition.

The victory marks a significant milestone in Preeti’s career and reinforces India’s strength in women’s boxing on the Commonwealth stage, as the Indian contingent continues to deliver standout performances at Glasgow 2026.

More to follow...

--IANS

cs/hs

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