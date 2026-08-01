Maruti Suzuki posts record domestic sales of over 2 lakh units in July

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported its highest-ever monthly domestic sales with dispatches crossing the 2 lakh mark for the first time in July.

The country's largest carmaker sold a total of 2,41,421 units during the month, up from 1,80,526 units in July last year.

Meanwhile, domestic sales -- including light commercial vehicles (LCVs) -- touched an all-time high of 2,00,123 units, while exports stood at 30,056 units. Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were at 11,242 units.

Total domestic sales, including passenger vehicles, LCVs and OEM supplies, rose to 2,11,365 units in July from 1,48,781 units in the corresponding month last year.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market increased to 1,96,203 units from 1,37,776 units a year ago.

Utility vehicle sales climbed to 78,851 units from 52,773 units, while passenger car sales rose to 1,03,456 units from 72,662 units.

On Friday, the auto company reported a 9.1 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27) as higher raw material and operating costs weighed on margins.

The automaker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,447 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 3,792 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue from operations jumped 36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52,469 crore, supported by higher domestic sales and exports.

However, operating profitability remained under pressure with EBITDA margin narrowing to 8.9 per cent from 11.6 per cent a year earlier.

Total expenses surged 40.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 50,000 crore, driven by a 45.9 per cent increase in raw material costs to Rs 32,013 crore. Employee benefit expenses and other operating expenses also rose 20.3 per cent and 17.7 per cent, respectively.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki ended flat at Rs 14,240 apiece on the NSE on Friday.

--IANS

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