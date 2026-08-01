Indian Railways prematurely retires 5 Group 'A' officers in public interest

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Indian Railways on Saturday said it has recommended premature retirement of five Group 'A' officers in public interest on grounds of doubtful integrity, vigilance inputs, disciplinary history and other relevant service records.

“The Review Committees have recommended premature retirement of two SAG officers of IRHS, one JAG officer of IRSE in Northern Railway, one officer of IRSEE in Northern Railway, and one JAG officer of IRTS in Western Railway,” according to an official statement.

It further stated that Indian Railways follows a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, lack of integrity and inefficiency.

“Integrity, discipline and accountability in public service remain non-negotiable. Actions taken under the relevant provisions of the Indian Railway Establishment Code are aimed at upholding these core values,” it added.

In the statement, Railways said the decision has been taken under Rule 1802(a) of the Indian Railway Establishment Code, Volume II, which is equivalent to Rule 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules.

The Review Committees carried out a detailed assessment of the officers' service records in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The review included examination of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs), integrity records, vigilance inputs, disciplinary history and other relevant service records before arriving at their recommendations.

The committees unanimously recommended premature retirement of the officers in public interest in the respective cases, said the statement.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of Indian Railways on the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruitment process. He underlined the need for a more transparent, accurate and technology-driven system.

Indian Railways has recruited 43,781 candidates in FY 2025-26 through completed recruitment cycles covering 47,084 vacancies across six major categories, reflecting the ongoing acceleration of its recruitment process.

These include 18,799 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots, 14,298 for Technicians, 452 for Sub-Inspectors, 4,208 for Constables, 7,951 for Junior Engineers (JE)/DMS/CMA, and 1,376 for Paramedical categories.

--IANS

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